Important travel information for airshow

GENERAL INFO
The Scott AFB Airshow and Open House will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10-11. The event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds include free entrance and free parking. The airshow and open house celebrates Scott’s 100 years of service from 1917-2017. For more information, visit www.scott.af.mil. Below is travel information to the airshow.
BY METROLINK (HIGHLY RECOMMENDED)
You can take the MetroLink train to the Shiloh-Scott station where free buses will take you to the flight line for the show. Normal MetroLink train fees apply, and there will be limited parking at that location. The MetroLink shuttle bus to the airshow area will be free and is wheelchair accessible.
BY AUTO
Whether you drive from Interstate 64 and take exit 19A or drive from Illinois Route 161, all drivers will be directed to any one of a combination of gates for entry. This will expedite traffic flow and parking. Drivers will be automatically directed to parking areas located on the base. Drivers will not be asked to show ID, as it is an open base from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Those with clearly marked handicap parking stickers or signs will be directed to special parking areas designated for the purpose.
PEDESTRIAN
Those wishing to park outside of the base and walk are welcome to do so and catch a shuttle once entering the base. Please note that there are no official parking locations outside of the gate areas and to please be considerate of local business venues nearby.
BICYCLES
Those wishing to bicycle on base are welcome to do so as well. Please follow the rules of the road. There are a few bike racks around the base, but no central location for bikes. It’s recommended that you bring a lock to secure your bicycle as it will not be allowed onto the flightline. Please also ensure bikes do not block other pedestrian areas/sidewalks/etc.
VIEWING FROM OFF BASE
Please remain considerate of the normal traffic flow wherever you park your vehicle. Remember, Illinois State traffic laws still apply; take care not to park where it may endanger other drivers or inhibit traffic. Scott AFB recommends parking in approved parking lots in lieu of any unmarked areas for safety reasons.
