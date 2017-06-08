Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!
THANK YOU FOR YOUR 55 YEARS OF SERVICE:
▪ Edward Fridrich, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron
THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH THE CIVIC LEADER TOUR:
▪ Karen Petitt, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
▪ Sean Clements, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs
▪ Brian Stevens, 375th Air Mobility Wing Protocol
THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH THE SPRING FLING:
▪ 1st Lt. Kyle McDonald, 375th Medical Support Squadron
▪ 2nd Lt. Troy Trecroce, 375th Contracting Squadron
▪ Master Sgt. Jen Lyon, 375th Communications Squadron
▪ Tech. Sgt. Greg Mills, 375th Communications Squadron
▪ Senior Airman Brian Jackson, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron
▪ Amy Uptergrove, 375th Air Mobility Wing
SPRING FLING SLING SHOT COMPETITION:
▪ 375th Communications Squadron, 1st place—“And First Place Is”
▪ 375th Comptroller Squadron, 2nd place—“The Money ‘Slingers’”
▪ 375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel, 3rd place tie—“Holy Rollers”
▪ 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 3rd place tie—“AE MOAS”
THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH THE ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE LUNCHEON:
▪ 1st Lt. Tahlia Clanagan, 375th Comptroller Squadron
▪ Master Sgt. Mark Johnson, 375th Comptroller Squadron
▪ Tech. Sgt. Christy Harper, 375th Communications Squadron
