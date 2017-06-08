Scott Air Force Base News

June 08, 2017 12:12 PM

Commander’s Recognition

Congratulations to the following on their accomplishments!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR 55 YEARS OF SERVICE:

▪ Edward Fridrich, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron

THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH THE CIVIC LEADER TOUR:

▪ Karen Petitt, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

▪ Sean Clements, 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

▪ Brian Stevens, 375th Air Mobility Wing Protocol

THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH THE SPRING FLING:

▪ 1st Lt. Kyle McDonald, 375th Medical Support Squadron

▪ 2nd Lt. Troy Trecroce, 375th Contracting Squadron

▪ Master Sgt. Jen Lyon, 375th Communications Squadron

▪ Tech. Sgt. Greg Mills, 375th Communications Squadron

▪ Senior Airman Brian Jackson, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron

▪ Amy Uptergrove, 375th Air Mobility Wing

SPRING FLING SLING SHOT COMPETITION:

▪ 375th Communications Squadron, 1st place—“And First Place Is”

▪ 375th Comptroller Squadron, 2nd place—“The Money ‘Slingers’”

▪  375th Air Mobility Wing Chapel, 3rd place tie—“Holy Rollers”

▪ 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 3rd place tie—“AE MOAS”

THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH THE ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE LUNCHEON:

▪ 1st Lt. Tahlia Clanagan, 375th Comptroller Squadron

▪ Master Sgt. Mark Johnson, 375th Comptroller Squadron

▪ Tech. Sgt. Christy Harper, 375th Communications Squadron

