Chief Master Sgt. Gary Sharp speaks at a recent “Enlisted All Call” at Scott Air Force Base. Sharp is the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. In addition, he is the senior enlisted leader for 3,700 enlisted personnel spanning across three air logistics complexes, three air base wings, two supply chain wings, and multiple remote operating locations worldwide.
Chief Master Sgt. Gary Sharp speaks at a recent “Enlisted All Call” at Scott Air Force Base. Sharp is the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. In addition, he is the senior enlisted leader for 3,700 enlisted personnel spanning across three air logistics complexes, three air base wings, two supply chain wings, and multiple remote operating locations worldwide. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez
Chief Master Sgt. Gary Sharp speaks at a recent “Enlisted All Call” at Scott Air Force Base. Sharp is the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. In addition, he is the senior enlisted leader for 3,700 enlisted personnel spanning across three air logistics complexes, three air base wings, two supply chain wings, and multiple remote operating locations worldwide. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez

Scott Air Force Base News

June 08, 2017 12:16 PM

AFSC Command Chief Sharp visits CYSS Airmen

Air Force Sustainment Center Command Chief Gary Sharp spoke at a recent “Enlisted All Call” at Scott Air Force Base.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards

Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards 1:36

Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards
Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis 0:15

Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, community leaders talk need for budget solution 2:25

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, community leaders talk need for budget solution

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos