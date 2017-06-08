AFSC Command Chief Sharp visits CYSS Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Gary Sharp speaks at a recent “Enlisted All Call” at Scott Air Force Base. Sharp is the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. In addition, he is the senior enlisted leader for 3,700 enlisted personnel spanning across three air logistics complexes, three air base wings, two supply chain wings, and multiple remote operating locations worldwide. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez