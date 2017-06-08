Scott AFB hosting centennial airshow

Scott Air Force Base is hosting its 2017 Centennial Airshow and Open House June 10-11 to celebrate and commemorate the base’s 100 years of service to the United States military.
Maj. Marc Meier, Airshow Director, is overseeing all aspects of planning and production of the airshow and said he is excited to see all the work the airshow team has done in preparation.
Meier said, “It’s the centennial, and it’s the biggest airshow we have ever had in terms of performers and statics; it will be a sight to see.”
In December of 2015, the airshow team attended the International Council of Airshows to get an idea of which acts to book and where to receive support.
“Throughout 2016, we held monthly meetings with key staff to mold overall operations, medical, ground, and emergency response plans,” said Meier. “As we got closer to the event, we conducted numerous exercises, as well as a mass casualty exercise, to prepare for the worst and to make sure we are good on our emergency response coordination.”
Maj. Ray Mamuad, Air Operations director, said putting on the air show is a big undertaking consisting of managing many different teams.
“The hierarchy of the air show team is broken down from the air show director, to the ground operations director who handles all the logistics that range from parking, security, to coordinating lodging, vendors and so on,” said Mamuad.
This is the first airshow here since 2012, and Scott AFB will open its doors to the public and showcase its mission.
“I was in charge of securing the aircraft statics, performers, and handling all coordination that goes into making that happen, including requesting federal aviation administration waivers, temporary flight restrictions, managing aircrew, sequencing aircraft around the airfield and inside hangars.”
“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t nervous as with most big events unforeseen and unexpected things creep up out of nowhere,” said Mamuad. “However, we have a truly awesome team that has been amazing and knowing they’re behind this airshow, eases any anxiety or worry.
“I have no doubt this will be an awesome airshow to celebrate Scott AFB’s centennial celebration.”
Attendees will be treated to flying demos, static displays of historic and state-of-the-art aircraft, as well as special performances by Tora! Tora! Tora! and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.
“We hope everyone has a wonderful time viewing the capabilities of not only Scott Air Force Base but the entire U.S. Air Force!,” Meier said.
