Q: What was your favorite part of the airshow?

These airshow attendees weighed in on their favorite aspect of the spectacular two-day event.
Heather Dorlaque, St. Charles, Mo. “My husband works on F-18s for Boeing. He received an email from the company telling him about the airshow, and we were really excited to see the F-18.”
Photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Rockford
Senior Airman Tiffani del Valle, 375th Medical Operations Squadron medical technician. “Working at the airshow was so rewarding because I felt truly connected to the mission, being able to showcase the fantastic capabilities of team Scott not only for our own, but for the local community as well, while knowing that everyone was able to enjoy the displays in the confidence that they were in good hands.”
Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez
Paul Mueller and his grandson Phoenix Alvarado, Fenton, Mo. Mueller: “I came to bring my grandson, see the aircraft and see the Thunderbirds.” Alvarado: “My favorite thing was going in and seeing all the different types of planes and helicopters. Seeing how all these things look in real life that I’ve seen in pictures and documentaries.”
Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez
