THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART

Crowds cheered when the Thunderbirds performed a heart-shaped contrail during the airshow this weekend. This is the perfect photo to capture our sincere appreciation for everyone who made our 2017 Centennial Airshow and Open House a huge success!
We had amazing airpower demonstrations and static displays showcasing American and British airpower, both past and present. We’re grateful for the wonderful veterans and aviation enthusiasts who shared their love of aviation and our heritage with all of us. A special thank you to the hundreds of airshow workers, volunteers, community members, businesses, and sponsors who supported us in so many ways. Together, we created a truly special event. We can’t thank you enough!
Col. Laura Lenderman
THANK YOU SPONSORS
AbbVie, Air Wisconsin Airlines, Auffenberg Dealer Group, Boeing, Budweiser, Cambridge House, Eckert’s, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, First Command Financial Services, Geico, Leonard DRS, Memorial Hospital, MetroPCS, Meyer Honda, Newbold Toyota, Regional Business Council (donator), Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union, Southern Illinois Builders Association, Spengler, USAA, Wells Fargo Advisors
