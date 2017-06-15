Photo by Senior Airman Alex Rockford
Photo by Senior Airman Alex Rockford

Scott Air Force Base News

June 15, 2017 12:13 PM

THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART

Crowds cheered when the Thunderbirds performed a heart-shaped contrail during the airshow this weekend. This is the perfect photo to capture our sincere appreciation for everyone who made our 2017 Centennial Airshow and Open House a huge success!

We had amazing airpower demonstrations and static displays showcasing American and British airpower, both past and present. We’re grateful for the wonderful veterans and aviation enthusiasts who shared their love of aviation and our heritage with all of us. A special thank you to the hundreds of airshow workers, volunteers, community members, businesses, and sponsors who supported us in so many ways. Together, we created a truly special event. We can’t thank you enough!

Col. Laura Lenderman

375th Air Mobility Wing Commander

THANK YOU SPONSORS

AbbVie, Air Wisconsin Airlines, Auffenberg Dealer Group, Boeing, Budweiser, Cambridge House, Eckert’s, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, First Command Financial Services, Geico, Leonard DRS, Memorial Hospital, MetroPCS, Meyer Honda, Newbold Toyota, Regional Business Council (donator), Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union, Southern Illinois Builders Association, Spengler, USAA, Wells Fargo Advisors

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant 9:29

Cop street smarts gathered with $99K grant

Macy's new Backstage outlet store in St. Clare Square 0:49

Macy's new Backstage outlet store in St. Clare Square
Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike 2:31

Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos