U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds dazzle, electrify crowd at airshow

The Thunderbirds, officially known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, headlined this weekend’s airshow at Scott.
The Thunderbirds consist of eight highly experienced fighter pilots, four support officers, three civilians, and over 120 enlisted personnel that help make it possible for the team to showcase the capabilities of this fighter jet to millions of people each year.
Together, this team has ensured that a demonstration has never been canceled due to maintenance difficulty. During their visit here, they enlisted and re-enlisted servicemembers, visited the youth center, provided two incentive rides, threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals game, honored a local fallen warrior, cheered up a “Make a Wish” child and flew three amazing performances.
Comments