Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JULY 8
4TH ANNUAL ZACHARY CUDDEBACK 5K
The Convoy Warrior Association of Mid-America is dedicated to perpetuating the memory and history of our fallen combat convoy warriors.
This year, along with Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 872, the Association will host the 4th Annual Airman 1st Class Zachary Cuddeback 5K Memorial Run.
The run will take place at 8 a.m. July 8 at Rock Springs Park in O Fallon. The race is $20 and includes a T-shirt with prizes being awarded to the top three males and females in each age group.
For more information, please contact Senior Airman Nicole Blews at (618) 229-2975 or (586) 883-3372 or Tech Sgt. Ben Weavers at (609) 668-8096.
ST. GENEVIEVE, MO., WINERY TOUR
Spend the day touring many unique shops, homes and museums in the authentic French Creole village of St. Genevieve, Mo., on July 8.
Open to ages 21 and up. Fee: $50/person. Time: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration required. For more details, call 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Academy Sports+Outdoors, Alpine Shop, Scott Credit Union and USAA. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
JULY 14
SCOTT AFB CENTENNIAL CAR SHOW—LOOKING FOR ENTRIES NOW!
This special Centennial Show will be from 2-6 p.m. July 14 at the Scott Event Center. Anyone have a cool vehicle they’re proud of? Car and bike registration is free but space is limited. Don’t delay, registration deadline is July 10. The first 50 entries will receive a commemorative dash plaque.
Trophies will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place in all seven categories.
Don’t own a show vehicle but love them? Make plans to view all the vehicles and also enjoy music, a kids play area, food, drinks, info booths and more. For complete details or to register, call Scott Jenkins at 256-4230. People can also find information and registration forms on www.375fss.com. On-base and off-base vehicles welcome!
NAVY MWR GOLF TOURNAMENT
Navy MWR Golf Tournament will be held July 14 at Clinton Hill Golf Course with a noon lunch and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Tournament will be a four-man scramble, with three winning flights. All are welcome to play. Prices are $70 for E-7 and above and civilians, $60 for E-6 and below. To register or for questions please contact IT1 Derek Saylor at (904) 329-6931 or derek.saylor@gmail.com.
JULY 15
R4R: UNDERGROUND KAYAK
Set sail for an Underground Kayak Trip with the crew of the Outdoor Adventure Program on July 15. This three-hour long trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. This event qualifies as R4R Initiative, provides exciting outdoor adventures for those in pre/post deployment and their families for a nominal fee, but everyone is welcome. Open to ages 10 & up. Adventure Fee: $45. R4R Fee: $10. Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration required. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, follow OAP on Facebook at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation or call 256-2067.
JULY 21
SUNRISE BIATHLON
The Fitness and James Sports Centers will host a Sunrise Biathlon at 7 a.m. July 21. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Center pool. The biathlon will include a 300-meter swim followed by a 4-mile run. There will be awards given to the top male and female finishers and a prize drawing for all other participants. A minimum of 25 participants are needed to hold this event. Sign up no later than July 19. Entry forms available at the Fitness and James Sports Centers.
This free event is open to Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, Retirees, Family Members, and DOD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 256-1218 or James Sports Center at 256-4524.
NOTES, UPCOMING EVENTS
KIDS ART PLAY
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of “art classes” just for kids. The schedule is as follows:
▪ July 20: 10 a.m.-noon, Preschool Art Play—cost $5; and
▪ July 22: 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint—cost $15.
Preschool classes are open to ages 2-6 years of age and includes all supplies. Kids Paint Classes are open to kids age 6 and up and includes all supplies. For more information or to register, call 256-4230.
LEARN TO SWIM, REGISTER TODAY!
The Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program is now enrolling for 2017 swim lesson sessions. Session dates are: Session 2—July 3-14; and Session 3—July 24-Aug. 4. There is limited room in each session, so register early.
Swimmers will be evaluated at the first lesson and placed in the proper lesson level.
Lesson fees: $55/person per session. Lessons held Monday-Thursday (Fridays reserved for makeup days).
▪ Youth (ages 5-14): 9-9:45 a.m. or 10-10:45 a.m.;
▪ Parent & child (under 5): 11-11:30 a.m.; and
▪ Adults (15 & older): 11-11:45 a.m.
For more information, call 256-2067.
