Gov. Rauner issues proclamation for Military Affiliate Radio Systems Week

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following proclamation for Military Affiliate Radio Systems Week:
WHEREAS, the Illinois Air Force Military Auxiliary Radio System serves as the host state to the United States Air Force MARS Headquarters, Scott Air Force Base, and supports the Armed Forces of the United States and certain civil agencies worldwide with contingency radio communications support; and,
WHEREAS, the State of Illinois, through its citizens who are members of MARS and are FCC licensed Amateur Radio Operators, provide many hours of service and personal resources in support of the critical missions of our Armed Forces; and,
WHEREAS, since 1948, MARS has assumed an appurtenant task of providing communications between our servicemen and women and their loved ones at home, as well as providing certain operational communications support;
THEREFORE, I, Bruce Rauner, Governor of the State of Illinois, do hereby proclaim July 2-8, 2017, as MILITARY AFFILIATE RADIO SYSTEMS WEEK in Illinois and call upon all Illinoisans to recognize the unwavering efforts of Illinois MARS to the Department of Defense in support of its mission to the United States of America.
Comments