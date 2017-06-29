These are historical photos from Scott AFB in honor of the base celebrating its centennial.
AIRSHIP HANGAR: Scott Field members take a break for chow during a 1932 hike alongside the massive airship hangar, which housed large airships and observation balloons until the late 1930s. This structure was easily noticeable for miles around, and was the second largest airship hangar in the world at the time.
File photo
AEROMEDICAL AIRLIFT WING: As Scott became even more focused on aeromedical airlift in the 1960’s, another change swept the base: Military Air Transport Service became the Mobility Air Command, which changed the host unit from MATC to the newly activated 375th Aeromedical Airlift Wing on Jan. 12, 1966.
File photo
Comments