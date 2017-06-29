375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Staff Sgt. Tammy L. Reflogal, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.”
Staff Sgt. Tammy L. Reflogal, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” As the squadron’s Additional Duty Unit Training Manager, Reflogal aggressively pursues avenues to improve training opportunities for all personnel and establish a culture where failure is not an option. She has the demeanor to stand up for what she knows is correct and is on track to leave a lasting legacy on the squadron. In this regard, Reflogal took this initiative to the development and subsequent promulgation of an online PowerPoint tutorial that provides a step-by-step “How To” on the proper documentation and processes within the Training Business Area platform. Furthermore, her efforts have garnered praise not only within the squadron but also with the Mission Support Group and Air Mobility Wing. She brought the 375th LRS from critical training deficiencies to compliant on all accounts. In addition, Reflogal is now referred to and requested by name to train wing units as well as mission partners on training documentation and processes. Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia
