Trujillo-Andree assumes command of 375th OSS

Col. Perry Long, 375th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col Maureen Trujillo-Andree, 375th Operations Support Squadron, during the 375th OSS change of command ceremony June 22 at Scott. Trujillo-Andree comes to the 375th OSS from 18th Air Force where she led the command section of the largest numbered Air Force. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
