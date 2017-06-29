Col. Perry Long, 375th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col Maureen Trujillo-Andree, 375th Operations Support Squadron, during the 375th OSS change of command ceremony June 22 at Scott. Trujillo-Andree comes to the 375th OSS from 18th Air Force where she led the command section of the largest numbered Air Force.
Col. Perry Long, 375th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col Maureen Trujillo-Andree, 375th Operations Support Squadron, during the 375th OSS change of command ceremony June 22 at Scott. Trujillo-Andree comes to the 375th OSS from 18th Air Force where she led the command section of the largest numbered Air Force. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki

Scott Air Force Base News

June 29, 2017 1:23 PM

Trujillo-Andree assumes command of 375th OSS

Lt. Col Maureen Trujillo-Andree is the new commander of the 375th Operations Support Squadron.

