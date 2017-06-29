Team Scott cyber professionals support CyberPatriot Cybercamp

The Midwest Cyber Center is sponsoring the 2017 Air Force Association CyberPatriot CyberCamp with cyber professionals from Scott Air Force Base volunteering their efforts at three different locations throughout the summer.
One camp already took place during the month of June in University City, Mo. Upcoming camps will be held July 17-21 in Smithton and July 31-Aug. 4 in East St. Louis.
The Midwest Cyber Center is a nonprofit organization formed in September 2015 as a workforce intermediary for the express purpose of strengthening the regional cybersecurity workforce.
Aside from being a vital influencer of the Midwest Cyber Center’s creation, Scott AFB has been an integral partner with Midwest Cyber Center from day one through offering volunteer technical advisory support to cyber defense challenges and CyberPatriot teams in the St. Louis area. This outreach support is critical to the success of Midwest Cyber Center’s mission to inspire the next generation of cyber leaders.
“With the support of their Founding Sponsor, Aegis Strategies, multiple corporate sponsors and many Scott AFB and community cyber professionals, The Midwest Cyber Center has quickly established itself as a backbone organization grounded in Midwestern values that will lead the region to become a cyber ecosystem other communities will follow,” said Donna Davis with the 375th Communications Group.
“The Midwest Cyber Center, in conjunction with Scott AFB, is hosting the events with the purpose of increasing interest in cyber fields and awareness and participation for the Cyber Patriot program—The National Youth Cyber Education program,” said Chief Master Sgt. Diane Slazinik, 375th CG superintendent.
The camp will include education and activities in both offensive and defensive network protection.
This is the second year for the camp, with last year’s camp hosting students from Belle Valley, Harmony Emge, Signal Hill and Smithton and giving them the opportunity to increase their cybersecurity awareness.
The 20-hour cyber curriculum was designed to be completed over five days, with the fifth day dedicated to mock competition, said Davis.
I’m looking forward to continuing to see the number of camps grow. We went from one camp last year to three camps this year. We saw tremendous growth in the number of cyber patriot teams in the region after last year’s camp and we hope to see even bigger growth in the number of teams in the coming school year as a result of these three camps.
The overarching goal for the camp is to increase interest in the cyber field.
