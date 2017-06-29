Meet Lt. Col. Chad A. Sessler, new 375th CONS commander

Lt. Col. Chad A. Sessler recently assumed command of the 375th Contracting Squadron.
The 375th CONS provides fully trained contingency contracting officers to support deployed commanders. The squadron accomplishes this by purchasing and managing base-wide operational contracts totaling more than $99 million annually for U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command, the 375th Air Mobility Wing and other assigned mission partners.
In addition, 375th CONS manages the $25 million government purchase card program, providing support and training to roughly 700 cardholders and almost 300 billing officials. Contracting serves as a key business advisor to the wing commander and creatively uses best-value tools to tailor acquisition solutions and innovatively, yet practically, help the base customers accomplish their wide range of missions.
What led you to join the Air Force?
My father served in the Navy for four years which piqued my interest in military service. I thought about enlisting right out of high school but decided to attend college instead but after just one year of college I decided that the Air Force was the ideal career path for me. I never could of imagined when I enlisted in 1992 and arrived at Offutt Air Force Base as an Airman 1st Class that I would be where I am today. It has been an amazing journey.
When did you decide you wanted to become an officer?
Early on in my first assignment as an enlisted member I had the opportunity to interact with officers on a daily basis and I would think how great it would be to one day have an opportunity to earn my commission. In 2001, the opportunity presented itself and I leaped at the chance.
Was there a specific goal in mind when you became an officer?
My goal was to continue to be the best Airman I could be while using my experience as an enlisted member to allow me to better relate to Airmen at all levels.
What is your favorite Air Force memory?
My favorite Air Force memory is having the opportunity to meet President George H.W. Bush during my first deployment to the Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Airbase in 2006.
What can your Airmen expect from you?
The Airmen of the 375th CONS can expect me to make sure the unit upholds the core values and to support and care for them.
What do you expect from the Airmen?
I expect my Airmen to embrace the mission they support and understand they are an integral part of mission accomplishment regardless of their rank or position.
What advice would you give Airmen?
My advice is to look at each day as a new opportunity to make a positive impact for the Air Force and be the best at your current job. You will be amazed at the successes that you and the unit will achieve.
What do you look forward to the most?
I look forward to serving the squadron and watching each member grow both personally and professionally.
Do you have a leadership philosophy?
I intend to treat people with respect, while being fair and honest and encouraging people to strive for excellence in all they do.
How do you feel about being at Scott AFB?
I am excited to be at Scott AFB and humbled to be serving as commander of the 375th CONS. I look forward to serving as a member of Air Mobility Command’s “Showcase Wing.”
Comments