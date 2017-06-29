Cardinal Creek hosts Centennial Golf Classic

Cardinal Creek Golf Course held a Centennial Golf Classic four-person scramble June 23 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Scott AFB.
Approximately 144 players signed up and received green fees and cart, a sleeve of centennial golf balls and dinner.
The groups golfed 18 holes and competed against each other for closest to the pin(s), closest to the line and the longest drive. The team that captured 1st place via a scorecard playoff included Matt Clark, Jim Meda, Bob Hursey and Billy Goodman.
