375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Second Lt. Nathan H. Green, 375th Communications Squadron, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Green serves as Scott’s communications focal point officer in charge, and his efforts have contributed greatly to the success of 375th Air Mobility Wing’s mission. He has led a 40 member section, encompassing the Base Equipment Custodian office, Local Registration Authority office, and Client System Technician cell. Additionally, Green masterminded a ground-floor overhaul of Scott’s cradle-to-grave IT asset process, bringing the installation’s asset accountability from 16 percent to 94 percent in less than seven months. Many of his policies have recently been set as the standard for AMC’s IT asset program. Green also oversaw a 375 percent higher return to service timeline for communications trouble tickets following Scott AFB’s Command Cyber Readiness Inspection. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
