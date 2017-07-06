Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
PERSONNEL ISSUES
How do Civilians fit in Professional Military Education (PME) courses?
Great question! The purpose of Professional Military Education and Civilian Developmental Education is to prepare them for greater leadership responsibility as they advance in their careers. The PME courses currently available to civilians include:
▪ Squadron Officer School In-Residence: Submit application during CDE Data Call March-April each year, open to GS-09 to GS-12;
▪ SOS Distance Learning program: Enroll at Air University site, open to GS-9 and above;
▪ Air Command & Staff College In-Residence: Submit application during CDE Data Call March-April each year, open to GS-12 and GS-13;
▪ Air Command & Staff College Online Master’s: Submit application during CDE Data Call March-April each year, open to GS-12 and GS-13, GS-14 with Waiver, NAF NF-IV and above; and
▪ Air War College: Submit application during CDE Data Call March-April each year, open to GS-14 to GS-15.
For further information or questions please contact Jim McVicar at 256-4550.
Since Enlisted Performance Reports no longer have Time In Service requirements, why is there still a cutoff date (Feb. 1) for Senior Airman to test for Staff Sergeant?
The elimination of TIS was tied to the Weighted Airman Promotion System and the “weighted” component points previously applied to an individual’s score under WAPS. The “cut-off” you mentioned is the latest date of rank to Senior Airman an individual can have and be eligible for promotion during the current year’s Staff Sergeant promotion cycle. Those promoted to Senior Airman after Feb. 1 of the current year are not eligible for promotion to Staff Sergeant until the following year’s promotion cycle. This “cut-off” is referred to as the promotion eligibility cut-off date.
Hello, I recently found a Common Access Card on the ground in central Illinois, how do I turn it in?
Thank you for your question and for contacting us about the lost CAC card. If you have access, you can turn the CAC into the Scott AFB BDOC (Building 755) on the south side of the base, or you can give it to one of our Security Forces Defenders at any of our gates. If you do not have base access, you can turn it into the Visitor’s Center (Building 1000), just outside of the Shiloh gate. Additionally, if you live far away, you can mail the CAC back to the Scott AFB Passport Office at 215 Heritage Drive (Bldg P-10); Scott AFB, IL 62225.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Why aren’t there more Airmen trained to issue SIPR tokens? One or two people isn’t enough.
Thank you for your feedback. Our Communications Group currently has three Airmen assigned to issue SIPRNet tokens in our Military Personnel Flight Building (Bldg. P-10). The Air Force limits the number of Airmen authorized to issue SIPRNet tokens on each installation; however, our larger mission partners (USTRANSCOM, Air Operations Center (TACC), etc.) also have on-site SIPRNet token issuers. Scott AFB SIPRNet users can make an appointment with the local registration authority office from 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday by calling 256-5329. Walk-in appointments are also available from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Making an appointment should save you time if there are lines for walk-ins.
Why is Scott AFB experiencing continued network/phone line delays since the migration? What measures are being looked at to correct it, and how long will it take?
We fully understand the pain you are experiencing and the impacts to your missions. We are working with 24th Air Force to address numerous enterprise-wide issues affecting network and phone services. 24th AF has dispatched network engineers to remediate the ongoing issues, and we have been given an estimate of July 10 for when these issues will be resolved. You can help our team by continuing to report network or phone-related issues through the "Help Desk" application (NIPR desktop) or contact the Scott Comm Focal Point at 256-2666 or via e-mail at scottCFP@us.af.mil.
Is it possible that we could start to play “Taps” on base?
Good question! “Taps” began as a signal to extinguish lights at the end of the day, and many Air Force installations continue to play Taps to signify lights out or to begin quiet hours, particularly training-heavy installations such as Lackland AFB. Because 24/7 operations predominate much of our installation, we have opted not to play taps since the lights on Scott AFB never go out.
MISCELLANEOUS
The recent airshow was outstanding and Scott AFB can be proud for its hard work; however, the shuttle bus service from the DISA lot was executed poorly.
Thank you for taking the time to provide feedback about your experience during the airshow. I sincerely apologize for the long delays everyone who parked in the DISA lot felt June 10.
Parking on the northeast side of the installation near DISA (red lot) was intended to be used for gradual overflow parking. Unfortunately, we had a miscommunication with some members of our team who were directing off-base traffic to the Mid-America Gate and DISA parking area before the other lots were full. Consequently, our shuttle buses were spread too thin and were unable to get to the northeast side of the base in the timely manner.
For Sunday’s show, we did not park anyone near the DISA building. In addition we fully documented the way forward in our after action report and will be better prepared to execute at our next airshow. Thank you again for your candid feedback as we work towards planning our next show in 2019.
Who will be the new 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander?
A. Great question! The inbound commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing is Col. John O. Howard. Col. Howard will take command of the 375th AMW at 9 a.m. July 24 on the parade field. The change of command is open to everyone and each of you are encouraged to attend. Col. Howard’s biography can be found at: http://www.mildenhall.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/728496/colonel-john-o-howard/
Comments