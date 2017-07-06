Diamond Sharp honoree

Senior Airman Ian Elder, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels lab technician, has established himself as an integral part of the 375th Fuels Management Flight. As a lab technician, Elder has ensured the quality control of 793,000 gallons of jet fuel, attributing to 918,000 gallons being issued to 837 various Scott AFB, transient, and distinguished visitors’ aircraft. Elder’s commitment to the professional development of fellow Airmen is evident, as his peers selected him as the base First 4 Professional Development Chair. In this regard, Elder briefed two First Term Airman Classes educating 36 newly assigned Airmen on the importance of professional organization involvement. Finally, Elder took it upon himself to organize the first flight team building event in over three years for 40 fellow POL Airmen and their families to build camaraderie and cohesion within the fuels management flight. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez