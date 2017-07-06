Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, presents the 375th Operations Group guidon to Col. Kevin Schiller, signifying the beginning of his tenure as the 375th OG commander during a change of command ceremony June 27 at Scott AFB. Schiller was previously the Director of Training Support for the Commandant at the Air Force Academy, where he was responsible for planning, coordinating, implementing and evaluating all aspects of cadet military education, training and professional development during their education at the Academy.
Col. Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, presents the 375th Operations Group guidon to Col. Kevin Schiller, signifying the beginning of his tenure as the 375th OG commander during a change of command ceremony June 27 at Scott AFB. Schiller was previously the Director of Training Support for the Commandant at the Air Force Academy, where he was responsible for planning, coordinating, implementing and evaluating all aspects of cadet military education, training and professional development during their education at the Academy. Photo by Senior Airman Tristin English

Scott Air Force Base News

July 06, 2017 11:10 AM

Col. Schiller assumes command of 375th OG

Col. Kevin Schiller is the new commander of the 375th Operations Group at Scott AFB.

