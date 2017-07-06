Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez
Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez

Scott Air Force Base News

375th LRS performs critical function at Scott

July 06, 2017 11:11 AM

The 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Scott receives, stores and issues petroleum products purchased for use in Air Force vehicles, aircraft and support equipment.

Additionally, the Fuels Management Flight supplies fuel to the entire base and supports the flying mission by refueling every aircraft that transits the airfield.

Furthermore, fuels lab technicians must exercise extreme caution as they extract samples to ensure no outside debris taints the sample.

Throughout these photos, Senior Airman Ian Elder, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, is pulling samples from a fuel truck and testing for particulates in a fuel sample at Scott.

