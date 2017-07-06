SDDC gains new Senior Enlisted Leader

The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command welcomed Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dana S. Mason, Jr., as its 16th Senior Enlisted Leader during a ceremony June 29 at the Scott Parade Field.
SDDC Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kurt J. Ryan officiated the change of responsibility ceremony that saw Mason replace outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin McKeller who retired June 30.
I am truly humbled and grateful to become a member of the U.S. Transportation Command and Surface Deployment and Distribution Command teams.
Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dana S. Mason, Jr., SDDC’s 16th Senior Enlisted Leader
“We’ve just witnessed the formal transfer of responsibility between two incredibly talented non-commissioned officers,” said Ryan.
Mason hails from Stubenville, Ohio, and comes to SDDC from the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama where he served as Command Sergeant Major.
“CSM Mason is well-prepared for the duties and responsibilities associated with such an incredible strategic assignment in this Deployment and Distribution Enterprise; a formation that is always preparing for war or supporting operations short of war,” said Ryan.
The Army’s change of responsibility ceremony is a traditional event with rich military traditions and heritage. Similar to a change of command ceremony, the change of responsibility serves the dual function of rendering honors to the departing command sergeant major and providing official recognition of the transfer of responsibility to the incoming command sergeant major.
“I am truly humbled and grateful to become a member of the U.S. Transportation Command and Surface Deployment and Distribution Command teams,” said Mason.
Mason has held many leadership positions as a senior Noncommissioned Officer to include First Sergeant, HHC 501st Combat Support Group; First Sergeant, United Nations Command Honor Guard Company; Command Sergeant Major, Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division; Command Sergeant Major, Headquarters and Headquarter Battalion, 1st AD; Command Sergeant Major, 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 2d BCT, 82d Airborne; and Command Sergeant Major, 45th Sustainment Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.
CSM Mason is well-prepared for the duties and responsibilities associated with such an incredible strategic assignment in this Deployment and Distribution Enterprise; a formation that is always preparing for war or supporting operations short of war.
Maj. Gen. Kurt J. Ryan, SDDC Commanding General
“The accomplishment of the organizations mission and the welfare of its service members, civilians, and family members will always be the top priority in my mind,” said Mason.
SDDC’s mission is to plan, coordinate and synchronize deployment and distribution capabilities as a key member of the nation’s Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise and to deliver and sustain the joint force when and where needed to support our Nation’s objectives.
Comments