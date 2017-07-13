Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JULY 14
NAVY MWR GOLF TOURNAMENT
Navy MWR Golf Tournament will be held July 14 at Clinton Hill Golf Course with a noon lunch and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Tournament will be a four-man scramble, with three winning flights. All are welcome to play. Prices are $70 for E-7 and above and civilians, $60 for E-6 and below. To register or for questions please contact IT1 Derek Saylor at (904) 329-6931 or derek.saylor@gmail.com.
JULY 15
R4R: UNDERGROUND KAYAK
Set sail for an Underground Kayak Trip with the crew of the Outdoor Adventure Program on July 15. This three-hour long trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. This event qualifies as R4R Initiative, provides exciting outdoor adventures for those in pre/post deployment and their families for a nominal fee, but everyone is welcome. Open to ages 10 & up. Adventure Fee: $45. R4R Fee: $10. Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration required. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, follow OAP on Facebook at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation or call 256-2067.
JULY 21
SUNRISE BIATHLON
The Fitness and James Sports Centers will host a Sunrise Biathlon at 7 a.m. July 21. Start and finish will be at the Fitness Center pool. The biathlon will include a 300-meter swim followed by a 4-mile run.
There will be awards given to the top male and female finishers and a prize drawing for all other participants. A minimum of 25 participants are needed to hold this event. Sign up no later than July 19. Entry forms available at the Fitness and James Sports Centers. This free event is open to Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, Retirees, Family Members, and DOD civilians. For more information, call the Fitness Center at 256-1218 or James Sports Center at 256-4524.
NOTES, UPCOMING EVENTS
KIDS ART PLAY
Join the Arts & Crafts Center staff for a variety of “art classes” just for kids. The schedule is as follows:
▪ July 20: 10 a.m.-noon, Preschool Art Play—cost $5; and
▪ July 22: 1-3 p.m. Kids Paint—cost $15.
Preschool classes are open to ages 2-6 years of age and includes all supplies. Kids Paint Classes are open to kids age 6 and up and includes all supplies. For more information or to register, call 256-4230.
POOL PARTIES AVAILABLE
Looking for a place to hold a swim party for birthdays, graduations, or family reunions? Call the Outdoor Recreation Aquatic Program to reserve the pool for a private pool party.
Swim parties can be held from 7 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; or from 9 p.m.-midnight on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays.
A minimum two hour time limit required. Hourly fees based on number of guests attending:
▪ 1-50 guests: $40/hour;
▪ 51-100 guests: $60/hour;
▪ 101-150 guests: $80/hour; or
▪ 151-200 guests: $100/hour.
All reservations must be made at least one week prior to the party. Call 256-2067.
Follow Outdoor Recreation on Facebook at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation.
KIDS BOWL FREE THIS SUMMER!
Kids ages 15 and under can bowl for free this summer at the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center. To get started, sign up via www.kidsbowlfree.com and start receiving coupons. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day all summer long—now through Sept. 4. This is a value of over $500 per child.
Families also have the opportunity to purchase a discounted “Family Pass for Four” for only $28.95.
The Family Pass allows family members to also receive coupons for two free games of bowling per day all summer. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054. Sign up today.
Comments