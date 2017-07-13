Scott Air Force Base News

July 13, 2017 11:42 AM

Defense Intelligence Agency announces 2017 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference

The Defense Intelligence Agency announced the annual Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference, hosted by the DIA Chief Information Officer, will take place Aug. 13-16 in St. Louis.

The emphasis of this year’s conference, is cybersecurity. Through plenary sessions and interactive breakout sessions led by expert speakers, the 2017 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference will serve as a forum for government and industry IT professionals to share best practices, showcase current and future capabilities, and collaborate on innovative solutions to current dilemmas.

Traditional cybersecurity is passive and reactive. Together, with our government and private sector partners, we must develop new and better ways to respond to threats, not just monitor them.

Lt. Gen. Vincent R. Stewart, DIA’s director

As DIA's director, Lt. Gen. Vincent R. Stewart has noted, "Traditional cybersecurity is passive and reactive. Together, with our government and private sector partners, we must develop new and better ways to respond to threats, not just monitor them. We must maneuver against our adversaries, prepare contingencies, share information, and protect America's critical infrastructure. We must dominate the cyber domain."

The conference will feature over 200 exhibiting companies displaying the latest technologies in cybersecurity, cloud computing, network security, and more. Registration is complimentary for all DoD Employees (Active Military/Civilian) and Federal Government Employees (non-DoD).

Building off the past success of the conferences, the 2017 event will provide even greater access to government, civilian, military, and industry partners.

