375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Senior Airman Austin Guagliardo, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, is this week’s “Showcase on “ICE.” Guagliardo has established a more efficient and time saving Preventive Health Assessment process, helping technicians to complete twice the daily amount of PHAs. After the implementation of the new Base Operational Medicine Clinic, members were waiting an average of 2.5 months for their annual PHA medical review to be completed. Guagliardo made the new PHA process smoother by identifying and requesting that headquarters remove multiple instances of repetitive information being input into the medical record. Additionally, Guagliardo developed a more efficient way to accomplish the process by instructing staff members to go into the Aerospace Information Management System first to screen the PHA for concerns identified by the member. After seeing the improvements made with processing time, Guagliardo trained eight Flight Medicine Technicians and 10 Public Health Technicians to ensure standardization among all those involved with PHA completion. Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia
