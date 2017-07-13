Commander’s Call: Wing Commander Q&A

Here is the next round of Q&As from my most recent Commander’s Call.
I posted these responses and previous Q&A to our wing Sharepoint site and our public website, www.scott.af.mil, for future access and review.
Please keep the questions coming!
PERSONNEL ISSUES
Why can’t civilian employees get the same priority as the military at the visitor’s center?
Thank you very much for your question. Currently, military personnel in uniform have priority, which is similar to processes in place at the Medical Clinic, Pharmacy, and the Exchange. There are two buttons on the check in kiosk, one for “Military in Uniform” and one for “All others.” That said, you bring up a great point, and our leadership team will review our policy and consider giving priority to civilian employees as well as military in uniform. Further, if anyone has any questions or concerns about base access, please don’t hesitate to discuss them with one of our Visitor Control Center professionals.
Why can supervisors take credit for their Airmen’s accomplishments on their own EPRs?
Thank you for your question. According to AFI 36-2618, The Enlisted Force Structure, supervisors are responsible for the duty performance, professional development, qualification and readiness of all of their subordinates. As a result of this responsibility, supervisors have oversight into all things a subordinate accomplishes or fails to accomplish, which inherently translates to oversight of all projects, training, and program management. Consequently, all the areas outlined under performance in primary duties, followership/leadership and the whole airman concept on the EPR are viewed as requirements for the supervisor. Hopefully this answers your question, but if not, please don’t hesitate to contact me, Chief Mathias, or your supervisor to discuss follow-up on questions or concerns.
INSTALLATION & FACILITIES
Is it possible to have the daily/weekly DFAC menu posted somewhere so military members can decide on where to eat without having to enter the facility to view menu items?
Thank you for the terrific idea! In the near future, we’ll be launching a new version of the 375th FSS website (www.375fss.com) and with that launch, we’ll include an online version of the DFAC menu. We expect to implement within the next 30 days. Though the menu will be subject to change based on renovations and equipment availability, we’ll project out at least one week ahead for available meal options. If you have any additional questions, please contact our DFAC Manager, Bob Jones, via email at robert.jones.179@us.af.mil.
Why are dormitory thermostats set at 74 degrees?
Good question. Dorm thermostats are set to a consistent temperature in order to conserve energy and reduce wear on HVAC equipment. If you are experiencing difficulties with the temperature in the dorms, please contact your dorm manager for further assistance.
When is the new base hotel be finished?
The new Visitors Quarters is projected to open Oct. 1, and the project remains on schedule. We’re very excited about our new facility which boasts 284 rooms, including 17 suites, and will also host a Rickenbacker’s Café.
MISCELLANEOUS
What is the proper driving protocol in base housing for the playing of the National Anthem? I recently saw a military member continue to drive through housing during the anthem. I gestured for them to stop, but they continued past me, mouthed something, and made an obscene gesture.
Thank you very much for sharing your unfortunate experience. It serves as an important reminder that while in uniform or not, the standard protocol of stopping your vehicle to respect the Nation Anthem should be given while in base housing as it is on base. Additionally, all military personnel are part of a highly respected profession and we should conduct ourselves in a professional manner at all times, on or off-duty.
Is there an AFI or local policy regarding radar detectors?
In short, yes, there is regulatory guidance on the use of radar detectors on base. In order to protect our base populace and in the interest of operating motor vehicles in a safe environment, the Air Force published Air Force Manual 31-116 which prohibits the use of radars or laser detection devices on Air Force Installations. As a reminder, all drivers should be vigilant for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other motor vehicles on or entering roadways.
How can local businesses and industries post available job opportunities to base personnel?
Great question! We actively seek partnerships with local businesses and industry to provide job opportunities for our retiring and separating service men, women, civilian and retiree population near Scott AFB. Please contact our Airman and Family Readiness Center at 256-8668 to inquire how you may be able to participate in one of our job fairs or other jobs awareness programs.
