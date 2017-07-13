Alpha Warrior Challenge coming to Scott

The Alpha Warrior challenge obstacle course is almost here!
Come out for group PT, just to try out the course or participate as a competitor July 19 in the James Gym as two Alpha Warrior Professional athletes—Kevin Klein and Barclay Stockett—show Team Scott how to maximize the Air Force's newest fitness initiative.
Here are the times and opportunities to participate:
JULY 18, YOUTH CENTER
▪ Meet and greet for kids: 3-4 p.m.
JULY 19, JAMES GYM
▪ Group PT: 7 a.m.;
▪ PTL training: 8:15 a.m.;
▪ Open use: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Youth (ages 4-12) and adult (age 13+) battle rigs will be available for open practice from 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.;
▪ Celebrity demos: 1:15-1:45 p.m.; and
▪ Competition: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
▪ Meet and greet: 5-5:30 p.m.
The challenge is part of a larger program which will includes a 15-region competition starting in September with the top male and female qualifiers from each region guaranteed to move on to compete in an Air Force-wide competition at the Alpha Warrior Challenge course in San Antonio in November.
The 10 male and 10 female competitors with the fastest times from across the Air Force will join the 30 regional champions for a total of 50 Air Force athletes earning a spot in the final competition.
Come on and check it out!
Comments