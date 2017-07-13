Night teams provide round-the-clock protection

The night teams at Scott provide 24-hour protection, keeping base personnel safe.
Airman Patrick McLoughlin, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, checks pressure valves on a fire truck at Scott. Mcloughlin works 48 hour shifts in order to be ready for an emergency that may arise at Scott.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
Members of the 375th SFS talk among each other while waiting to clear their weapons before their shift. The members “mount up,” meaning they have their weapons issued to them and ready their equipment before every shift.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
Members of the 375th SFS perform a traffic stop at Scott. The SFS continues operations throughout the night, performing random security checks on vehicles at least once a shift to ensure the base is as safe as possible at all times.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
Staff Sgt. Anthony Carmignani, 375th Operations Support Squadron, inputs information inside the Air Traffic Control Tower at Scott. Carmignani works throughout the night guiding incoming and outgoing aircraft making sure air operations run as smoothly as possible.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
Senior Airman Emmanuel Vendrell, 15th Operational Weather Squadron forecaster, checks incoming weather alerts at Scott. The 15th OWS issues weather reports to both military and civilian installations.
Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
