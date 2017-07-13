Night teams provide round-the-clock protection

Airman 1st Class Jorden Trostel, (left), and Senior Airman Sam Fonseca, both with the 375th Security Forces Squadron, check information during a traffic stop at Scott. The 375th SFS provides security and law enforcement for Team Scott, helping the base meet its global mobility goals. In addition, the members of the 375th SFS make sure their weapons are fully operational and safe to use before heading out to their post for the night. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki