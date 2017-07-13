Centennial Car Show scheduled for July 14

Scott’s next Centennial Celebration event is the Car Show set for 2-6 p.m. July 14 at the Scott Event Center. This event features over 150 cars, bikes and trucks, and there will be food and drinks for sale throughout the day.
The car list includes a everything from a ’32 Ford Roaster to an ’83 DeLorean, from a ’91 Nissan Skyline to a ’78 Ford Pinto and Corvettes, Camaro’s and Mustangs from 1963-2018.
The car list includes a everything from a ’32 Ford Roaster to an ’83 DeLorean, from a ’91 Nissan Skyline to a ’78 Ford Pinto and Corvettes, Camaro’s and Mustangs from 1963-2018.
Food items include snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, Hawaiian BBQ chicken, ribs, pork, “zeppoles” or (donuts), ice cream, baked goods, and more.
The Scott Spouses Club will also sponsor a bouncy house/kids zone area. Trophies for the various categories of vehicles will be given at 5 p.m.
In addition, the VA St. Louis Health Care System invites people to join them in celebrating Women Veterans. Come see their new exhibit of art work by 10 Women Veterans displayed. VA personnel from various departments will be in attendance to answer questions and inform people about available services they are eligible for when transitioning out of service.
VA personnel in attendance will include our Executive Team, Women Veteran Program Manager, VA Benefits, Eligibility, MST Coordinator, IPV Coordinator, Suicide Coordinator and others. They look forward to providing services and information to our Military and Veterans.
This is event is open to the public. Visitors off base should use the far left lane at the Shiloh Gate for entrance and they will be directed to the SEC. On base members are encouraged to park in the recommended parking areas for ease of entry and to reduce congestion in this area.
Food items include snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, Hawaiian BBQ chicken, ribs, pork, “zeppoles” or (donuts), ice cream, baked goods, and more.
In addition, this may inhibit traffic flow off base in the afternoon around Shiloh Gate; therefore, personnel not attending the Car Show are advised to exit the installation through the Belleville Gate or Mid-America (Cardinal Creek) Gate.
Personnel using the Mid-America Gate should use either Hangar Road to Golf Course Road or South Drive to access the gate and avoid the intersection of Bucher and Scott Drive adjacent to the Scott Event Center. This will help curb any potential traffic jams or bottlenecks at Shiloh Gate.
Comments