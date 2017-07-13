Col. Lenderman’s legacy defined by ICE, partnerships, next 100 years

Following the successful return of the Scott Air Force Base airshow & open house in June, the 375th Air Mobility Wing is set to usher in the next chapter of its 100 year heritage as Col. Laura Lenderman, Scott AFB installation commander, relinquishes command on July 24.
During the past two years, Lenderman focused on cultivating a culture of Innovation, Communication and Excellence, or “ICE,” across the wing while building strong community relationships that work in concert to support Team Scott servicemen and women and their families, while providing installation services to Scott’s 31 mission partners.
By far, the best part of this command tour has been working with the incredibly talented and inspiring Airmen, mission partners, family members, and community leaders. It’s been an honor being a part of a high performing team committed to serving others and our country.
Col. Laura Lenderman, outgoing 375th AMW commander
As home to a combatant command, two major commands, a numbered Air Force, an air operations center, two Department of Defense direct reporting units, and four Total Force Wings, Lenderman said that it’s been an honor to lead AMC’s “Showcase Wing” and support Team Scott during its Centennial Celebration.
“By far, the best part of this command tour has been working with the incredibly talented and inspiring Airmen, mission partners, family members, and community leaders,” Lenderman said. “It’s been an honor being a part of a high performing team committed to serving others and our country. With over 31 different and distinct mission sets operating on our installation, one of our greatest strengths lies in teamwork and working together to get the job done. This assignment has truly been the highlight of my time in service, and I’m so grateful to have served in this wing during such a special time in our base’s history.”
Having lived at Scott AFB as a child while her father served at Headquarters Military Airlift Command, the connection she feels to the base and Scott community has always been evident. Some would say she was destined to return to her childhood home to lead the third oldest Air Force base into its second century of service to our nation.
I am grateful that I could return home to Scott AFB. And I feel so fortunate that I will continue to live here in the community and witness the continued growth and success of this great team.
Col. Laura Lenderman, outgoing 375th AMW commander
Through numerous projects, including the return of the honorary commander program designed to build deep-rooted relationships with local community leaders, Lenderman has ensured her tenure as installation commander will have an impact long after she has transferred command.
For now, Lenderman will remain a valued member of the Scott AFB community, as her next assignment takes her across Scott Drive to U.S. Transportation Command, where she will support one of only nine combatant commands in the U.S. military.
Though stepping away from command of the 375th AMW, staying at Scott will afford her the ability to step back and appreciate the accomplishments achieved these past 24 months.
Scott’s growth is noticeable from both inside the base, and outside. With a new lodging facility towering over the Scott-Shiloh MetroLink stop, a recently remodeled fitness facility, and a 63 percent increase in flying operations in support of Air Mobility Command, Team Scott hopes to continue the momentum built throughout Lenderman’s term.
With an increased focus on improving the quality of life standards for Scott residents, Lenderman has made it a personal goal to support the Airmen who have helped build the base into the thriving hub of military transportation that it is today.
These efforts did not happen by accident. With an increased focus on improving the quality of life standards for Scott residents, Lenderman has made it a personal goal to support the men and women who have helped build the base into the thriving hub of military transportation that it is today.
“Our motto in the 375th is ‘help from above’ and those three simple words pack a lot of power,” she said. “We have a responsibility to lift up our work and lift up each other in ways that enable us, and those we support to successfully complete critical missions here at Scott AFB and around the globe.”
What will likely go down as the defining program of her term as commander of the 375th AMW, Lenderman personally selected members of Team Scott who went above and beyond the call of duty in the fields of innovation, communication and excellence. Through promotion of these key concepts, she strengthened the motivation and outside the box thinking of everyone under her command.
“We lift up our work around three guiding principles that are the foundation of our Wing: Innovation, Communication and Excellence. Focusing on ICE has sharpened our ability reach our full potential. We cannot achieve excellence if we do not innovate, and we cannot innovate if we do communicate. And none of us can do this alone. We do this together,” she said.
With over 31 different and distinct mission sets operating on our installation, one of our greatest strengths lies in teamwork and working together to get the job done. This assignment has truly been the highlight of my time in service, and I’m so grateful to have served in this wing during such a special time in our base’s history.
Col. Laura Lenderman, outgoing 375th AMW commander
As someone who grew up in an Air Force family, married into an Air Force family, and now, with more than 23 years of active duty service, successfully led her own 3,000-person Air Force family, Lenderman hopes Team Scott will continue to be the supportive, close-knit community she has always called home.
“I am grateful that I could return home to Scott AFB,” Lenderman said. “And I feel so fortunate that I will continue to live here in the community and witness the continued growth and success of this great team.”
375TH AIR MOBILITY WING CHANGE OF COMMAND
▪ WHEN: July 24, 9 a.m.
▪ WHERE: Parade Field
Comments