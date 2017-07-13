Col. Lenderman’s legacy defined by ICE, partnerships, next 100 years

Col. Laura Lenderman lands at base operations after her final flight in the C-21 in her position as the 375th Air Mobility Wing commander. The “fini flight” is an aviation tradition which marks the end of a command or tour of duty, and began during the Vietnam War when aircrews commemorated the completion of their 100th “safe” mission. Lenderman will end her tour as commander on July 24. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez