Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
SEPT. 16
POW/MIA RECOGNITION CEREMONY
VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon will hold a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action recognition ceremony Sept. 16. Scott POW/MIA Council invites former prisoners-of-war and their family members living in the St. Louis metro and metro-east areas, along with leaders from both Scott Air Force Base and the local community, to honor those who were held as POWs and those who are still listed as missing. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and is followed by a barbecue at 11 a.m.
For more information, please contact Fred Schmitt at (618) 698-7285 or Fschmitt071@yahoo.com. Alternate contact is Master Sgt. Christopher Raines at (318) 525-5396 or Cgrain81@gmail.com.
SEPT. 22
BEREDA CANDLELIGHT 5K RUN/WALK
A candlelight 5K run/walk to celebrate the lives of Brennen and Finley Bereda will take place from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Rock Springs Park in O’Fallon, 1428 E. 3rd St. Registration is not required, as the 5K is free.
The 5K will be followed by: Lighting of luminaries, prayer led by St. Clare Church Deacon, local country pop star Coy Taylor singing “God, Your Mama, & Me,” food and fellowship. Parking is available at the park, on the street, and at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon.
Please contact Heather Braundmeier at heather.braundmeier.1@us.af.mil or (618) 660-5382 with questions or volunteer opportunities.
SEPT. 23
R4R: UNDERGROUND KAYAK
Set sail for an Underground Kayak Trip with the crew of the Outdoor Adventure Program on Sept. 23. Kayak the huge abandoned mine complex with miles of underground canoe trails. This three-hour long trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. This event qualifies as R4R Initiative—provides exciting outdoor adventures for those in pre/post deployment and their families for a nominal fee, but everyone is welcome. Open to ages 10 & up. Adventure Fee: $45. R4R Fee: $10. Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration required. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
SEPT. 29
MILITARY SPOUSE HEALTH & WEALTH RETREAT
Please join the Airman and Family Readiness Center and 5210 Healthy Military Children for an afternoon of free Tai Chi, Yoga, personal finance, breast cancer prevention, cooking demonstrations, door prizes and more from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the A&FRC. For more information, please call Darla Klausner at 256-7085 or Shirley Coleman at 256-1504.
OCT. 6
PINK AND PURPLE POOCH PARADE
This year, dogs are joining the fight against breast cancer and domestic violence as they will participate in the Pink and Purple Pooch Parade scheduled for Oct. 6. The parade will commence at the Parade Field and conclude at the ALS Pavilion and will also feature a D.J., photo booth, resource tables and lunch provided by the USO. No pooch? Spectators are encouraged to line the street and watch the parade of dogs and their human families.
OCT. 20-21
VETERAN’S VIGIL RUN
The Air Force Sergeant’s Association will be hosting the 8th Annual Veteran’s Vigil Run from 5 p.m. Oct. 20 through 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the James Gym Track with an opening ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. The 24-hour event allows participants to run/walk in 30-minute increments around the base track to honor veterans, past and present. This year’s honoree will be Vietnam veteran “Bugler Jack,” Jack Poitras.
The event is open to anyone with access to Scott AFB. Sign ups are “teams of 4,” but individuals are welcome to attend at any time.
Participation is free and anyone may purchase a commemorative T-shirt ($17). Additionally, the USO will provide food and beverage during the entire event. For more information, please email Master Sgt. Cassandra Raby (cassandra.raby@us.af.mil) or AFSA president Tech. Sgt. Ben Weavers (ben.weavers@us.af.mil).
