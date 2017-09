Staff Sgt. Claro Runtal, 375th Communications Squadron computer systems technician supervisor, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Runtal created a “one-stop,” excel-based software program for creating and editing bullets, which features a built-in thesaurus and acronym checker. Future additions will include an exportable file for copying bullets to the appropriate forms and the ability to import bullets. Additionally, Runtal manages the Windows 10 rollout by triaging a warehouse solution built by Microsoft and Air Force Enterprise Configuration Management Office. He has steered troubleshooting steps to streamline the system prepping of over 9,000 computers—double that of any other Air Mobility Command base. Photo by Senior Airman Tristin English