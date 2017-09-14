Courtesy graphic
O’Fallon VFW Post hosting POW/MIA recognition ceremony

September 14, 2017 12:48 PM

National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day is Sept. 15.

In honor of this, VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon will hold a POW/MIA recognition ceremony Sept. 16. The Scott AFB POW/MIA Council invites former prisoners-of-war and their family members living in the St. Louis metro and metro-east areas, along with leaders from both Scott Air Force Base and the local community, to honor those who were held as POWs and those who are still listed as missing. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and is followed by a barbecue at 11 a.m.

For more information, please contact Fred Schmitt at (618) 698-7285 or Fschmitt071@yahoo.com. Alternate contact is Master Sgt. Christopher Raines at (318) 525-5396 or Cgrain81@gmail.com.

