Team Scott commemorates 9/11

Scott Air Force Base remembered the victims and heroes from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, through ceremonies, presentations, and the personal accounts. Just after sunrise, the American flag was raised and lowered to half-staff. Following a reveille formation, Chuck Rosenberg, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and former U.S. attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia, spoke about his role and experience in the prosecution of Zacarias Moussaoui, whom the courts determined could have prevented Sept. 11 from ever occurring.
Lastly, he spoke about the victims and the heroes of that day, giving them a voice by sharing their stories, including Maj. John Thurman, who entered the Pentagon three times to try to save his coworker, nearly taking his own life, and Maj. Heather Penney, an F-16 pilot who was prepared to down a civilian plane (Flight 93) through a suicide mission if necessary.
The events on Patriot Day are a reminder to ensure the promise Americans made to each other on that day: that as a nation “we will never forget Sept. 11.”
