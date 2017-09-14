One of 12 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., first took refuge and are now staging for Hurricane Irma on Scott’s ramp. This aircraft flew relief supplies to Puerto Rico soon after Irma passed the island. Photo by 1st Lt. Jeffrey Brunner
One of 12 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., first took refuge and are now staging for Hurricane Irma on Scott’s ramp. This aircraft flew relief supplies to Puerto Rico soon after Irma passed the island. Photo by 1st Lt. Jeffrey Brunner
Scott Air Force Base became a hub for Hurricane Irma relief efforts.
A member from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., unloads equipment from a C-17 Globemaster III. Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Estevez375th Air Mobility Wing
Airmen from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., land and unload aerospace ground equipment after evacuating in preparation for Hurricane Irma. At one point, Irma was a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 185 miles per hour. Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Garcia375th Air Mobility Wing
Members of the 59th Medical Wing’s Critical Care Air Transport Team from Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas, worked alongside the 375th AES to prepare medical equipment and supplies for relief efforts. They can configure aircraft for three critical patients or six medium-level patients at one time. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
An aircrew member from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., downloads a pallet of gear and equipment from a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Scott AFB. The C-5 transported two contingency response teams and various assets in support of the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
Lt. Col. Francisco Flores, deployed from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., coordinates the airflow for the 12 C-17s staged here. Flores’ mother was directly in Irma’s path in Puerto Rico, but evacuated in time. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki
1 of 5
Never miss a local story.
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
Comments