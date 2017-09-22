Scott Air Force Base News

#SCOTT100

September 22, 2017 12:24 PM

This is a historical photo from Scott AFB in honor of the base celebrating its centennial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Blue Morpho butterflies love to eat fruit and never visit flowers

The Blue Morpho butterflies love to eat fruit and never visit flowers 2:50

The Blue Morpho butterflies love to eat fruit and never visit flowers
Art project in aims to bring unit to community 0:38

Art project in aims to bring unit to community
Man uses chainsaw to carve a 13-foot sculpture from tree trunk 1:48

Man uses chainsaw to carve a 13-foot sculpture from tree trunk

View More Video