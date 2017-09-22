This is a historical photo from Scott AFB in honor of the base celebrating its centennial.
GEN. JAMES: During Vietnam, Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James flew 75 combat missions including the infamous Operation BOLO mission where seven communist MiG-21 aircraft were destroyed. James assumed duty as vice commander of Mobility Airlift Command at Scott on Sept. 1, 1974. The James Gym at SAFB is named after him. File photo
