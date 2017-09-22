DOD responds to Irma

Naval Air Station Key West personnel head back to begin recovery efforts for their base after taking refuge at Scott Air Force Base. Scott AFB was a hub for units readying support efforts in Hurricane Irma’s aftermath. Team Scott delivered fuel, meals, and arranged lodging and transportation for 230 support personnel. Aeromedical Evacuation crews were on standby and ready to deploy as soon as the hurricane passed those designated areas. Photo by Senior Airman Tristin English