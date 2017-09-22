DOD responds to Irma

Naval Air Station Key West personnel head back to begin recovery efforts for their base after taking refuge at Scott Air Force Base. Scott AFB was a hub for units readying support efforts in Hurricane Irma’s aftermath. Team Scott delivered fuel, meals, and arranged lodging and transportation for 230 support personnel. Aeromedical Evacuation crews were on standby and ready to deploy as soon as the hurricane passed those designated areas. Photo by Senior Airman Tristin English
The Department of Defense heroically responded to Hurricane Irma.
Members of the Office of Field Operations SRT Team along with and agent from Air and Marine Operations climb a tree to get into the U.S. Border Patrol Marathon Station to conduct a welfare check on agents after communications were lost in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs, Visual Communications DivisioU.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division
Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 unload pallets of Meals Ready to Eat at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. Marines and Sailors from the 26th MEU and HMH-461 handled and distributed food, water, and supplies in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jered T. Stone26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
Citizens raise a flag at a distribution point in Key West, Fla. Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit helped distribute food, water, and supplies in support FEMA. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon Sosner26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
Citizen-Soldiers of the Puerto Rico National Guard, in support to different agencies of the Government of Puerto Rico, were in charge of the logistic, transportation, and security of the supplies collected for the people affected by the Hurricane Irma. Puerto Rico National Guard photo by Sgt. Jose Diaz-RamosPuerto Rico National Guard
Agents from Coast Guard Investigative Service inspect aground sailboats and debris at the Trumbo Point Annex for Naval Air Station Key West. The boats were washed ashore during Hurricane Irma. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher M. YawU.S. Coast Guard District 7
