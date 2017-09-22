Scott hosting Hispanic Heritage Month events

The first National Hispanic Heritage Month was established in 1968, under then President Lyndon B. Johnson. Since then, Sept. 15-Oct. 15 has been the designated month for Americans to celebrate the contributions and culture of Americans of Hispanic descent.
Sept. 15 was the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month and also marked the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The independence days for Mexico and Chile are observed Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.
On Scott Air Force Base, the Hispanic Heritage Committee has planned several events with the mission to celebrate and highlight a diversity of Hispanic culture, which has and continues to play a role in the incredible 100-year history of Scott AFB.
“I decided to be in the committee because I love exploring and seeing other Hispanic cultures,” said Tech. Sgt. David Hernandez with the 932nd Civil Engineer Squadron. “This gives us a unique opportunity to help people to come together and celebrate.”
To kick off the month, the HHC offered a free screening of the movie “McFarland USA” at the Library Auditorium with free Hispanic candy and refreshments served Sept. 15. The base library will host a moth long display highlighting Hispanic authors and culture related works.
Additionally, First Friday will have Hispanic-themed food and music hosted by the Scott Event Center on Oct. 13. Finally, a bilingual Spanish and English mass will be performed at the Base Chapel followed by refreshments at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
Additionally, dorm residents will be treated to a Hispanic dinner at 5 p.m. Sept. 26. At 4 p.m. Oct. 6, an arts and crafts project will be created for the children who attend the Youth Center after care.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to meet other people around the base who enjoy sharing Hispanic culture,” said Hernandez. “It should be a fun month for all; you don’t have to be Hispanic to enjoy the events.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 57 million Americans are of Hispanic descent, making them the nation’s largest ethnic or racial minority. Hispanics constituted 17.8 percent of the nation’s total population with a median age of 29, and this number is expected to increase.
Overall, 61 percent of Hispanics identify as Mexican descent; 10 percent are of Puerto Rican background; 4 percent Cuban; 4 percent Salvadoran; 3 percent Dominican; and 2 percent Guatemalan. The remaining 16 percent are from Central America, South America and other Hispanic origins.
“It’s important this is not just a celebration of any one country. People from the Caribbean and Central and South America are extremely diverse and interesting in their own way,” said Hernandez.
According to the Air Force Personnel Center, 13 percent of Air Force active duty service members are Hispanic or Latino. There are 1.2 million total number of Hispanics or Latinos 18 and older who are veterans of the U.S. armed forces.
