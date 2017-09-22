375th Communications Squadron rocks DISA performance evaluation

The 375th Communications Squadron’s Technical Control Facility recently underwent a Defense Information Systems Agency performance evaluation.
During the intense five-day evaluation, the tech control team, led by Master Sgt. Shane Stoffel, NCOIC of systems control, was evaluated on all procedures, practices, security, training, maintenance of equipment, and execution of their mission for approximately 1,100 virtual and physical telecommunications services across 27 technologies on Scott AFB.
During the intense five-day evaluation, the tech control team, led by Master Sgt. Shane Stoffel, NCOIC of systems control, was evaluated on all procedures, practices, security, training, maintenance of equipment, and execution of their mission for approximately 1,100 virtual and physical telecommunications services across 27 technologies on Scott AFB.
The performance evaluation is designed to measure the team’s ability to provide 24/7 troubleshooting for outages and implement corrective actions with DISA, the Department of Defense’s primary provider for communications and network services.
Never miss a local story.
The DISA evaluators were blown away with the evaluation results, noting the TFC far exceeded their expectations.
Charlie Hopkins, the DISA Quality Assurance inspector lead, said that Sean Bernstein, 375th Communication Squadron node site coordinator and the primary point of contact for all maintenance, troubleshooting, installs and record keeping for the facility, could easily set the standard for all other DISA sites to emulate.
With no major write ups noted by the evaluation team, Hopkins also added that, “the work center is the epitome of teamwork.” This was further cemented when he recognized all 15 personnel as outstanding performers.
The DISA inspection team will take the practices employed at Scott Air Force Base and recommend many of them DOD-wide, ensuring the safety and security of the DOD information network.
Comments