A member from the 375th CES demonstrates how to execute the Keiser Sled.Other events included, relay runs, softball, and tug-o-war. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki

Scott Air Force Base News

375th CES firefighters, SFS honor Patriot Day through Battle of the Badges

September 22, 2017 12:26 PM

Scott hosted multiple events on 9/11, where service members remembered those affected by the terrorist attacks and honored those who were heroes on that day.

For first responders from the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron and 375th Security Forces Squadron, they chose to remember 9/11 through the Battle of Badges, where firefighters and security forces members compete in a series of physical competitions.

The 375th CES firefighters took home the gold, although the ultimate goal was for first responders to come together to show how strong they are as a team.

