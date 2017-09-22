375th CES firefighters, SFS honor Patriot Day through Battle of the Badges

Scott hosted multiple events on 9/11, where service members remembered those affected by the terrorist attacks and honored those who were heroes on that day.
For first responders from the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron and 375th Security Forces Squadron, they chose to remember 9/11 through the Battle of Badges, where firefighters and security forces members compete in a series of physical competitions.
The 375th CES firefighters took home the gold, although the ultimate goal was for first responders to come together to show how strong they are as a team.
