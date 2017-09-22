HACKING THE MISSION: ‘Cable Dawgs’ vital to comm hub success

Airmen from the 375th Communications Squadron cable and antenna systems—or “Cable Dawgs”—recently performed their tower certification. The Cable Dawgs are vital to the communication capability for Scott by providing command and control capabilities through installation, maintenance, and reconstitution of fixed cable and wireless distribution systems, local area networks, and wide area networks.
As part of the Cable Dawg team, they handle the installation of thousands of miles of computer cabling and telephone line that connect base employees to each other and the world.
At a base with multiple planning hubs, including Air Mobility Command and the U.S. Transportation Command, this communication is critical to Scott’s world-wide communication and impact.
