375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Shawn Saunders, 375th Medical Group patient advocate, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Saunders, the “face of MDG,” has spread his knowledge on patient advocate roles and responsibilities to more than 83 Air Mobility Command squadrons’ spouses. Additionally, he has committed himself to customer service by providing patients an avenue to offer feedback on the care they receive through the Mystery Patient Program, which was deemed a benchmark by the Air Force Medical Operations Agency Customer Service Team. Furthermore, Saunders is resolute in spreading his customer service knowledge to others, including units outside of the 375th MDG. Photo by Airman Chad Gorecki