Team Scott shows support for Bereda family

On Sept. 22, the Scott Air Force Base community will hold a candlelight 5K run/walk in support of the Bereda family, who suffered the loss of two children in a motor vehicle accident. Killed were 1-year-old, Finley, and 5-year-old, Brennen. Christina Bereda and her 3-year-old son, Jorden, survived.
The childrens’ father Dr. David Bereda, who was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, works at Scott Air Force Base.
When I spoke to the Scott member he stated anything that brings the community together to be healthy and in prayer is a good thing.
Heather Braundmeier, AMDS health promotion manager
Christina is a doctor and the medical director at Fairview Heights’ Express Medical Care.
According to Heather Braundmeier, 375th Aerospace Medicine Squadron health promotion manager, the medical units on Scott offered instant support to the Beredas upon hearing the tragedy. Braundmeier, who is helping coordinate the run, said Lt. Col. Kathryn Shaw, 375th AMDS commander, Kristi Hopp, 375th Air Mobility Wing chaplain, and additional personnel from the 375th Medical Group traveled to the hospital that cared for Christina and her son, hoping to offer any support they could.
Braundmeier said daily contact has occurred between Scott service members and the family for assistance, and she hopes the candlelight vigil and 5K offers a chance for the community to celebrate the life of the Bereda families’ children.
“While it is so hard to know what to say and how to help, base and community support for the prayer service and the candlelight 5K will be very meaningful for the family,” said Shaw.
The candlelight 5K run/walk is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Rock Springs Park, located at 1428 3rd St., O’Fallon, to celebrate the lives of the children. The 5K will be followed by lighting of luminaries and a prayer lead by St. Clare Deacon. Local country pop star Coy Taylor will be singing “God, Your Mama, & Me.”
“The family so appreciates this local community’s prayers and continued support,” said Braundmeier. “When I spoke to David, he said anything that brings the community together to be healthy and in prayer is a good thing.”
Additionally, a donation page created by a friend of the family raised an astounding $95,800 from 1,462 donors.
While Shaw admitted it’s difficult to know what the right thing to do is in times of tragedy, she said the community support has had a heavy impact on the family.
Kathryn Shaw, 375th AMDS commander
“The support demonstrated by the Scott AFB family and the local community has been so comforting, and it’s important that we continue to care for and support the family throughout this difficult time,” said Shaw.
