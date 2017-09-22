Contingency response teams staged at Scott to support Hurricane Irma relief

Three Contingency Response Teams pre-positioned at Scott Air Force Base last week after they deployed here to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Two of the CRTs came from the 821st Contingency Response Group at Travis AFB, Calif., and a third from the 621st CRG at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The CRTs are continuously on alert and ready to deploy anywhere in the world within hours of notification.
“Our teams were part of a larger Department of Defense response to support civil authorities,” said Master Sgt. Rodney Huffer, 921st CRT chief. “Our role is to rapidly respond with critically needed capabilities to deliver assistance and aid in relief efforts as directed.”
The CRTs here were then paired with Rapid Response Aeromedical Staging Teams, or RRAST, to facilitate medical air evacuation of patients should there be a need. One paired-up team was activated, but then turned off enroute due to changing FEMA requirements.
“Once an airfield is deemed usable, a CRT and RRAST will infill via a C-17 to reopen the airfield,” said Master Sgt. Dale Nyhus, 821st CRT chief. “The CRT will establish command and control of the airfield and provide aerial port and maintenance support, while the RRAST coordinates evacuation of patients.”
The CRT also support the movement of additional relief supplies and personnel, as they are needed.
The mission of the CRTs are to assist civil authorities in providing rapid humanitarian aid to those affected by one of the largest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic.
“It is always a privilege to serve the American people, so it is especially meaningful to assist our citizens directly,” Nyhus said. “We empathize with those in Irma’s path, and look forward to getting help into the area as soon as possible.
