Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
SEPT. 22
BOMA CONCERT
U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America will celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday with a concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville.
The free concert is open to the public.
BEREDA CANDLELIGHT 5K RUN/WALK
A candlelight 5K run/walk to celebrate the lives of Brennen and Finley Bereda will take place from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Rock Springs Park in O’Fallon, 1428 E. 3rd St.
Registration is not required, as the 5K is free.
The 5K will be followed by: Lighting of luminaries, prayer led by St. Clare Church Deacon, local country pop star Coy Taylor singing “God, Your Mama, & Me,” food and fellowship. Parking is available at the park, on the street, and at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon.
Please contact Heather Braundmeier at heather.braundmeier.1@us.af.mil or (618) 660-5382 with questions or volunteer opportunities.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
Come to the Library Auditorium for exciting movies currently in theaters. The following movies are free and open to the base population.
▪ Sept. 22: 7 p.m. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (PG-13);
▪ Oct. 6: 7 p.m. “Cars 3” (PG); and
▪ Oct. 27: “The Emoji Movie” (PG).
A private organization will sell refreshments at the Sept. 22 show. For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
SEPT. 23
R4R: UNDERGROUND KAYAK TRIP
Set sail for an Underground Kayak Trip with the crew of the Outdoor Adventure Program on Sept. 23. Kayak the huge abandoned mine complex with miles of underground canoe trails. This three-hour long trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. This event qualifies as R4R Initiative—provides exciting outdoor adventures for those in pre/post deployment and their families for a nominal fee, but everyone is welcome.
Open to ages 10 & up. Adventure fee—$45. R4R fee—$10. Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration required. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
SCOTCH DOUBLES COUPLES TOURNAMENT
Join Stars & Strikes Bowling Center on Sept. 23 for their Scotch Doubles Couples Tournament. The 9-pin tournament will begin at 5 p.m. and cost $30 per couple (minimum of 10 couples required).
Tournament fee includes bowling and prizes. Payout will be one-five to cash. Call 256-4054 for more information.
NIGHT GOLF 9-HOLE SCRAMBLE
Join the Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Sept. 23 for 9-holes of night golf on an illuminated golf course. Night golf is lighted only by the moon, glow sticks and glow-in the-dark golf balls. Cost is $65 per person and includes 9-holes, golf cart, night golf balls, glow necklaces, hors d’oeuvres and cash beverage cart on the course.
Shotgun start is approximately 8 p.m. Beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be available following the tournament. Space is limited to the first 18 Teams so sign up early.
To register, stop by the Golf Pro Shop or call (618) 744-1400. For information about upcoming golf events and news, follow Cardinal Creek on Twitter@CardinalCGC or Facebook@Cardinalcreek.
SEPT. 29
MILITARY SPOUSE HEALTH & WEALTH RETREAT
Please join the Airman and Family Readiness Center and 5210 Healthy Military Children for an afternoon of free Tai Chi, Yoga, personal finance, breast cancer prevention, cooking demonstrations, door prizes and more from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the A&FRC.
For more information, people should call Darla Klausner at 256-7085 or Shirley Coleman at 256-1504.
SEPT. 30
BOMA CONCERT
U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America will celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday with a concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Arch Riverfront in St. Louis.
The free concert is open to the public.
Comments