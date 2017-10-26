GRENADA RESCUE: In October 1983, the 23rd Air Force helped rescue Americans from the island nation of Grenada. During the seven-day operation, centered at Point Salines Airport, the 23rd Air Force furnished MC-130s, AC-130s, aircrews, maintenance, and support personnel. File photo
GRENADA RESCUE: In October 1983, the 23rd Air Force helped rescue Americans from the island nation of Grenada. During the seven-day operation, centered at Point Salines Airport, the 23rd Air Force furnished MC-130s, AC-130s, aircrews, maintenance, and support personnel. File photo
Comments