GRENADA RESCUE: In October 1983, the 23rd Air Force helped rescue Americans from the island nation of Grenada. During the seven-day operation, centered at Point Salines Airport, the 23rd Air Force furnished MC-130s, AC-130s, aircrews, maintenance, and support personnel. File photo

October 26, 2017 11:50 AM

Above is a historical photo from Scott AFB in honor of the base celebrating its centennial.

