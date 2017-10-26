Several Halloween, fall events planned at Scott

ZEPPELINS HALLOWEEN LUNCH—OCT. 31
The night may be for the kiddos, but adults can have some fun too! People can treat themselves this Halloween to some “ghoulishly” fun food at Zeppelins Food & Drinks from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31. For more details, call 256-5501.
HALLOWEEN 1.5 MILE RUN—OCT. 31
Make plans to participate in the Fitness Center’s 1.5 Mile Halloween Run on Oct. 31. Runners should be in place at the Parade Field at 3 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. start time. Event is open to all with units running in formation. Wear PT gear or favorite costume. Awards will be given for the best two costumes. For more information, call 256-1218.
CHAPEL HALLOWEEN ALTERNATIVE—OCT. 31
The Scott AFB Chapel will host a Christian alternative to Halloween from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Chapel (320 Ward Drive, Bldg. 1620).
There will be food, games, crafts, and lots of fun. People may dress up in a costume, but the Chapel asks that it be appropriate for a Christian event—i.e. no scary costumes and no pretend weapons, please. The Chapel needs volunteers to set up, tear down, serve food, judge costumes, etc. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Hurley Thurston or Mindy Jefferson at (618) 256-4060.
TRICK-OR-TREATING—OCT. 31
Halloween trick-or-treating hours are from 6-8 p.m. at Scott Air Force Base.
SCOTT AFB CENTENNIAL FALL FESTIVAL—NOV. 3
The Fall Festival is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Scott Event Center. Featuring live concert by David Cook and Ryan Daniel Band plus free food, kids activities, festival tent, fireworks and Trunk or Treat. Mark the calendar and tell friends, family and co-workers.
Private organizations who want to participate in the Trunk or Treat competition should call 256-2818. Units can sign up for the Scarecrow Building Contest or the Trebuchet Contest by calling 256-5275 ext. 5801.
