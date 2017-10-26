375th AMW “FACE OF SAFETY”

375th Air Mobility Wing Safety Office’s “Face of Safety” is Senior Airman Nathaniel Chipelo, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspection technician, as he promotes a safety culture and good risk management practices within his organization. As an inspection technician, he works under the senior munitions inspector to learn and assist with explosive inspections. Inspections range from periodic, pre-issue, receiving, shipping, special, returned munitions, and storage monitoring inspections. Chipelo is responsible for maintaining the shelter-in-place kit, composite tool kit, records custodian, technical orders, lightning protection system, and additional duty weapon safety representative for his flight. As an ADWSR, safety is paramount, as he conducts weekly spot inspections on the safety of explosive structures and surrounding areas. By inspecting munitions, Chipelo helps maintain the safety of an over 9,000 lbs. of net explosive weight stockpile with a peak value of $1.6 million. He ensures accountability and safe storage for 537 line items or 1.6 million assets from base population. In the last 12 months, he also assisted with 52 safety inspections. All this led to zero findings during the annual wing inspection.
375th Air Mobility Wing Safety Office’s “Face of Safety” is Senior Airman Nathaniel Chipelo, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspection technician, as he promotes a safety culture and good risk management practices within his organization. As an inspection technician, he works under the senior munitions inspector to learn and assist with explosive inspections. Inspections range from periodic, pre-issue, receiving, shipping, special, returned munitions, and storage monitoring inspections. Chipelo is responsible for maintaining the shelter-in-place kit, composite tool kit, records custodian, technical orders, lightning protection system, and additional duty weapon safety representative for his flight. As an ADWSR, safety is paramount, as he conducts weekly spot inspections on the safety of explosive structures and surrounding areas. By inspecting munitions, Chipelo helps maintain the safety of an over 9,000 lbs. of net explosive weight stockpile with a peak value of $1.6 million. He ensures accountability and safe storage for 537 line items or 1.6 million assets from base population. In the last 12 months, he also assisted with 52 safety inspections. All this led to zero findings during the annual wing inspection. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler

Scott Air Force Base News

375th AMW “FACE OF SAFETY”

October 26, 2017 11:51 AM

