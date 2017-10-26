375th AMW “FACE OF SAFETY”

375th Air Mobility Wing Safety Office’s “Face of Safety” is Senior Airman Nathaniel Chipelo, 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron inspection technician, as he promotes a safety culture and good risk management practices within his organization.
October 26, 2017 11:51 AM
