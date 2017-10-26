375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Jerry Milam, 375th Medical Support Squadron deputy flight commander, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Milam leads a 16-person team and manages four major patient-centered network programs. These programs service over 600 staff members and support 300,000 medical and dental patient visits, 282,000 lab tests and 353,000 prescriptions annually. He delivered an e-fax server solution that gives staff the ability to send and receive faxes directly to and from their workstations. The 375th Medical Group is the first in the Air Force Medical Service to deploy this solution, which has been six years in the making. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler