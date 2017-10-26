Cyber security professionals needed to secure internet, data, personal information

Almost anything and everything runs through the internet these days. Consumers have the capability to track how many steps they walk or how much they weigh and have updates sent to their phones.
According to a study by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, by 2022, there will be a shortage of 1.8 million information security workers.
They can change the temperature in their homes thousands of miles away, look at security camera feeds or even text on a watch. Future innovations could include self-driving cars, calorie tracking refrigerators, and glasses that will allow people to surf the web without looking at a phone.
Now imagine that all the information or data that any of these things track for are viewable by people you don’t know. Because many of these apps are connected by the internet, others could see your vital personal information, or also see those security camera feeds, or even hack into one of those self-driving vehicles.
In addition, real world data breaches (or hacks) are happening more frequently as seen with Ransomware, which has been used to take patient records in hospitals to hold that data hostage until a ransom is paid.
One that has hit the United States recently was the Equifax data breach.
Approximately 140 million people have had their Social Security Numbers stolen from them along with their bank account information.
The shortage that is happening now will only continue to get worse unless the industry can recruit and graduate capable people willing to work with technology safely, securely, ethically and productively. People who join the cyber security career field now, will be the pioneers of improvement to the security of the everyday consumer’s personal information.
If you’ve ever considered going into this field or if there are any questions about what opportunities await an IT professional, just contact any member of the cyber teams located at Scott AFB or look into what the Air Force has to offer check out www.af.mil and search “cyber.”
