8th annual AFSA Vigil Run a success, honors Vietnam veteran

The 8th Annual Air Force Sergeants Association Vigil Run on Oct. 20-21 attracted over 250 participants and logged over 700 miles while honoring Vietnam veteran Jack Poitras.
The event began with the presentation of the flags by the United States Transportation Command’s multi-service honor guard and the playing of the national anthem by Jack Poitrais, using a bugle as he’s done in over 59 years of service at St. Louis’s Jefferson Memorial.
Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander
“He’s performed in numerous official ceremonies at cemeteries,” said Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander. “They don’t just let anybody do that, but because of his skill, because of his background, and because of who he is and what he represents, which is the best that America has to offer, that’s exactly the kind of person we want around here. He is the embodiment of what I call a real American hero.”
Poitras, his service dog, Bliss, who has received two Silver Stars, and AFSA members kicked off the run. Over the next 24 hours, participants kept the American flag and Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag in continuous motion to honor veterans, POWs, and those still MIA.
Master Sgt. Cassandra Raby, 688th Cyber Operations Group, was the narrator for the event and shared the story of Poitras and his decorated service.
Poitras is a combat veteran who served his country as an Army aircraft engine repair specialist on the OV-1 Mohawk helicopters during the Vietnam War while assigned to the 244th Aviation Company, a division of the 1st Aviation Brigade.
Poitras was severely injured while under attack by the Viet Cong at Can Tho Airfield. During the 1968 Tet offensive and in spite of the severity of his injuries, he not only saved his own life but also the life of his crew chief from the burning helicopters disintegrating overhead. He pulled himself and his seriously injured crew chief into a nearby ditch, where they waited under the flames of the helicopter, until rescued by a Navy Seal.
Although Poitras lives with the effects from exposure to Agent Orange, he continues to volunteer in support of fellow veterans and their families by playing taps at military funerals and other military and veteran’s events.
His service awards include: the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and seven Bronze Stars.
